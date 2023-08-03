St. Louis County PD searching for 9-year-old girl who walked out after a family disagreement

If you've seen Whitfield or have information about her whereabouts, please call 636-529-8210 and let us know.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is trying to find a 9-year-old girl who allegedly disappeared Thursday after a disagreement with her family and may have gotten lost in the area.

Jashawna Whitfield walked away from her home at about 12:30 Thursday afternoon in the 10000 block of Knollcrest Court near the Dellwood neighborhood after a family disagreement, police said. She was last seen walking west on Chambers Road and does not know her way around or have friends in the area.

Whitfield is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 108 pounds. She has black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans, and white flip-flops.

