GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — The bodies of a missing 4-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were found Monday night in Gasconade County.
Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Belle police notified the Missouri State Highway Patrol about a missing 4-year-old boy from Belle, Missouri.
The boy had reportedly been with a family friend since Sunday morning.
At around 11:30 p.m., officers found the man’s car on Valentine Ford Road near Route A. The bodies of the boy and the man were found nearby.
Multiple police departments in the area are assisting with the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
