ST. LOUIS - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man who was possibly on his way to St. Louis.

James E. Johnson, 68, was last seen at 1011 South Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, but it is believed he left his home sometime after midnight possibly on en route to a family member’s home in St. Louis.

Johnson has dementia, had a recent surgery, and does not have his necessary medication with him.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white pin-stripe suit. Johnson also wears dentures and glasses.

He may be driving a green, 2004 Ford F-150, bearing Missouri Veteran plate, B1j6.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 636-528-6100.

