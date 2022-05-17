Missing central Missouri woman could be heading to St. Louis with non-custodial son

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100 or call 911.

FULTON, Mo. — A missing Fulton, Missouri, woman with schizophrenia may be on her way to St. Louis with her non-custodial son, police said Tuesday.

According to an Endangered Silver Advisory, Gladys Bowers, 68, was reported missing last Monday morning, May 8, from the residential care facility where she lives. She hasn't been seen since and did not take her medication with her.

According to the Silver Advisory, Bowers is 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds with a blonde wig and blue eyes. She was wearing a blue shirt, a blue jacket and white tennis shoes.

The advisory said she has schizophrenia with auditory and visual hallucinations, psychosis, grandiose delusions and disorganized thoughts. Police said she is known to be violent.

The advisory said Bowers may be with her non-custodial son, who may be bringing her to the St. Louis area. No police did not provide a description of Bowers' son.