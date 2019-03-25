CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Carolyn Evans was found safe Sunday evening, police said. The endangered person advisory has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are looking for a missing Chesterfield woman with a serious medical condition.

Police said Carolyn Ann Evans, 76, has not been seen since she spoke with a family member Saturday.

Police said she is about 5-foot-6 and 175 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.