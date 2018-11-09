ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A man who was reported missing Tuesday was found dead just a few hours after last being seen, police said.

According to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, 71-year-old Marvin Mueller was reported missing after he was last seen at a home in Columbia around 7 a.m. The search included a group of 100 first responders.

However, the St. Clair County EMA page on Facebook shared a post by the Monroe County Independent, a locally-based news outlet, saying Mueller was found drowned in a creek shortly after 8 p.m.

"Marvin’s family thanks every one of the firefighters, paramedics, deputies, K-9 teams, EMA personnel, neighbors and first responders who helped in today’s search," the Monroe County Independent said. "They are truly thankful to those who provided food, prayers, and kind words."

Columbia is located about 20 minutes southeast of downtown St. Louis.

