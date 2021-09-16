Police looking for missing Edwardsville man

Police said Grady Giger, 48, from Edwardsville was last seen walking in the 900 block of Esic Drive

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Edwardsville police are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Police said Grady Giger, 48, from Edwardsville was last seen walking in the 900 block of Esic Drive around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Giger is known to take short walks and visit comic book stores, local gas stations and restaurants, but usually returns home within a few hours. He also has ties to the Alton area.

Giger is 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 280 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black suspenders and blue jeans.

Police said Giger is not in possession of his daily medication, which he needs to take on a regular basis.

If you have any information on Giger's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.