ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for an endangered missing 17-year-old after her mother received 'disturbing' text messages from the girl's cell phone Thursday night.

Jordyn Davis was reported missing from the 300 block of Kingston Drive. She was last seen when she was dropped off at the Shrewsbury MetroLink station at 6:40 a.m.

At 8:16 p.m., her mother received 'disturbing' text messages from Davis' phone, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Davis is black with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. She was least seen wearing a gray track suit with flowers on the side of her pants and white shoes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

