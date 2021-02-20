Missing endangered teen last seen Saturday morning in north St. Louis County

Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an 18-year-old who walked away from his home Saturday morning.
Dashaun Mann was last seen walking away from a home on 1880 Chateau Du Mont Drive at 10:30 a.m, the St. Louis County Police Department said. He has not been heard from since.
Mann is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.
Police described Mann as having "diminished mental capacity."
Anyone who sees Mann or has any information should immediately call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.