Missing endangered teen last seen Saturday morning in north St. Louis County

Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an 18-year-old who walked away from his home Saturday morning.

Dashaun Mann was last seen walking away from a home on 1880 Chateau Du Mont Drive at 10:30 a.m, the St. Louis County Police Department said. He has not been heard from since.

Mann is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

Police described Mann as having "diminished mental capacity."