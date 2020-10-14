Endangered advisory issued for missing 88-year-old Florissant man with dementia

Donald Held, 88, was last seen in the 3100 block of Strafford Lane in Florissant on Oct. 3

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Florissant Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man.

Donald Held, 88, was last seen in the 3100 block of Strafford Lane in Florissant on Oct. 3.

Police said Held has dementia. He left his home and has not been heard from since. He’s known to drive around the St. Louis and Cape Girardeau areas.

Be on the lookout for a 2016 Jeep Compass with Missouri plates: LD4D0K