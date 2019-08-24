ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police have canceled a Silver Advisory after a Florissant man who has dementia returned to his home. Police said Franklin Wynn is safe.
He had concerned loved ones after leaving his home Wednesday. His car was found abandoned the next day in Jefferson County.
IN OTHER NEWS
- Illinois State Police trooper Nick Hopkins dies after being shot in East St. Louis; 3 in custody
- 8-year-old killed, 2 teens and an adult injured in shooting near Soldan High School after football jamboree
- Opinion | Why the Cardinals need to consider that the prime Matt Carpenter days may be over
- Family: Newlyweds killed in accident minutes after getting married
- 19-year-old charged after setting fire to Chesterfield home while family was inside
- Doctors find brown recluse in Missouri woman's ear