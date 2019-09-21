VILLA RIDGE, Mo. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Anton Saale, 49, was last seen on Sept. 19 around 1 p.m. in Villa Ridge.

Saale was last seen driving his car, a white 2002 Buick Century with Missouri license ‘GA5-L8G.’

Anyone with information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 636-583-2560

Other stories

New late-night concept by Grace Meat + Three will open in October

‘Murder House Flip’ is a show that combines true crime and home renovation

Yadi's toughness, clutch gene carries Cardinals once again

This 'once-in-a-lifetime' shot of a kingfisher in flight has people in awe

Missouri man who shot deputy facing federal indictment