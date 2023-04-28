Son, biological mom missing from Fredericktown, Missouri

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Madison 419 in Fredericktown, Missouri on Friday.

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing 8-day-old boy.

The incident happened Friday in the 1100 block of Madison 419 in Fredericktown, Missouri.

According to the department, Kai Noel Joseph Gutierrez Nickel was supposed to be taken into protective custody. However, Sarah Jane Diggs, 28, is believed to have Gutierrez Nickel.

Neither person has been located.

Diggs is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call 911 or the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 573-783-2234.

