Edwardsville police searching for missing 9-year-old girl

Police said the girl may be with her biological mother, who is not her legal guardian

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Edwardsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

At around 4 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 200 block of West Union Street in reference to a missing 9-year-old girl. The child, Jarvah White, and her grandmother, who is her legal guardian, were in Edwardsville visiting family.

Police said Jarvah may have left the home with her biological mother, Zamira Campbell, and their whereabouts are unknown.