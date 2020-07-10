Police searching for 11-year-old Arnold girl and her father

James Street is under an order of protection that only allows for supervised visitations with his daughter, Taleah

ARNOLD, Mo. — The Arnold Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a young girl and her father.

The Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 11-year-old Taleah Street and her father, James Street.

In their alert, police said Street is under an order of protection that only allows him to have supervised visitations with his daughter. They believe he picked her up on his own outside of her house at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The two haven’t been heard from since.

Police said they are likely in a blue 2012 Hyundai Sonata that could have Illinois plates BD44254. They were last seen in the 2200 block of Jackson Drive. It’s not know where they might have been going.

Taleah is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Street is 43 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.