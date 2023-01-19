St. Louis County Police looking for missing girl last seen Jan. 12

Police said 12-year-old Akiyah Jefferson walked away from a family home in north St. Louis County on Jan. 12.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who has not been heard from since last week.

The St. Louis County Police Department asked for the public's help Thursday in finding Akiyah Jefferson. On the evening of Jan. 12, she left a family home in north St. Louis County and walked in an unknown direction. She hasn't been in contact with friends or family since she was last seen.

Akiyah is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tom Taylor at 314-615-5391 or call the police department at 636-529-8210.