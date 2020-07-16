Granite City police searching for missing teen who has autism

Gabriel Johnson was last seen leaving his home late Wednesday

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Granite City police are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Gabriel Johnson was last seen leaving his home in the 2100 block of Delmar Ave around 11:15 p.m. and he never returned home.

Police said he has autism.

Johnson is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 110-115 pounds. He wears a "faded Mohawk" hairstyle.

Anyone who had information about Johnson can call the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.