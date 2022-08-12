Missing Illinois man was headed to Chesterfield area, police say

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — The Algonquin Illinois Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Joseph Nies, 83, was last seen leaving his home along Whitehall Lane in Algonquin at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police said they believe he was on his way to the Chesterfield area.
Algonquin is about 316 miles from St. Louis.
His car – a dark green 2010 Lexus with Illinois license plate 1049095 – was last seen on the Clark Bridge westbound from the Illinois state line at around 7:40 a.m. on Friday.
Police said Nies is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray shorts, white socks and brown shoes.
Police said Nies suffers from dementia and wears hearing aids.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Algonquin Illinois Police Department at 847-658-4531.