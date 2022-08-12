Missing Illinois man was headed to Chesterfield area, police say

Joseph Nies, 83, was heading to the Chesterfield area Thursday morning. Police said he has dementia.

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — The Algonquin Illinois Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Joseph Nies, 83, was last seen leaving his home along Whitehall Lane in Algonquin at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police said they believe he was on his way to the Chesterfield area.

Algonquin is about 316 miles from St. Louis.

His car – a dark green 2010 Lexus with Illinois license plate 1049095 – was last seen on the Clark Bridge westbound from the Illinois state line at around 7:40 a.m. on Friday.

Police said Nies is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray shorts, white socks and brown shoes.

Police said Nies suffers from dementia and wears hearing aids.