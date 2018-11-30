MONTGOMERY CO., Ill. — UPDATE: Gary Lindsay was found safe Friday.

Original story below:

The Litchfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Gary Lindsay, 75, last spoke with family at 10 p.m. Thursday but hasn’t been heard from since.

Police said his cell phone was tracked Friday morning in the 2800 block of McNair Avenue in St. Louis.

St. Louis police attempted to locate Lindsey but were unsuccessful.

Police said Lindsey’s vehicle is a 2015 silver Subaru Forester with Illinois plates E502718.

Lindsey is 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said Lindsey has a history of health issues and occasional forgetfulness.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police.

© 2018 KSDK