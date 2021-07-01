x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

Missing Kansas teen may be in Washington, Missouri area

Caleb Ragsdale is a missing/endangered runaway from Wichita, Kansas
Credit: Washington Police Department

WASHINGTON, Mo. — A missing teen from Kansas may be in the Washington, Missouri area, according to police.

Washington, Missouri police shared that 16-year-old Caleb Ragsdale is a missing/endangered runaway from Wichita, Kansas.

"This juvenile is missing from Kansas and has been rumored to be in the Washington Area," police wrote on Facebook.

He is 16 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Wichita, Kansas police at 316-660-9456 or the Washington, Missouri Police Department at 636-390-1050.

Credit: Facebook: Kansas Missing & Unsolved

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: Woman caught in crossfire while driving in south St. Louis

RELATED: 2 men charged in Christmas Eve shooting that left man dead in south St. Louis