Missing Kansas teen may be in Washington, Missouri area

Caleb Ragsdale is a missing/endangered runaway from Wichita, Kansas

WASHINGTON, Mo. — A missing teen from Kansas may be in the Washington, Missouri area, according to police.

Washington, Missouri police shared that 16-year-old Caleb Ragsdale is a missing/endangered runaway from Wichita, Kansas.

"This juvenile is missing from Kansas and has been rumored to be in the Washington Area," police wrote on Facebook.

He is 16 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Wichita, Kansas police at 316-660-9456 or the Washington, Missouri Police Department at 636-390-1050.