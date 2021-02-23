Police looking for missing Kirkwood teen

If you've seen or heard from Savannah Walker, call Kirkwood police at 314-822-5858

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Savannah Walker, 13, was last seen at her home in the 400 block of Meacham Street at around 3:30 p.m on Feb. 19. She left on foot and didn’t tell anyone where she was going.

Savannah is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a Looney Tunes sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.

The Breckenridge Police Department is also asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Abigayle Labbee, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Glentown Lane at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Police believe Abigayle is with 34-year-old Donald Lankford.

She left a note that stated she went to Florida with her ex and Lankford, according to police.

Abigayle is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. Lankford is 6 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911, their local law enforcement agency or the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214.