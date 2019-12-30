AFFTON, Mo. — St. Louis County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Kyle Anthony Zygmund was last seen at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Sterling Place in Affton, which is near MacKenzie and Gravois.

Loved ones are concerned for Zygmund’s safety after statements he made to them.

Zygmund is 29 years old. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and blue jeans. He has a dog with him, police said.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

