Breckenridge Hills police searching for missing man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Breckenridge Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
On Tuesday at around 11:30 p.m., 56-year-old Ying Ma was last seen leaving the area of 10400 Page Avenue while not feeling well. He was on his way to his home on Woodson Road, but he never arrived. Police said he hasn’t been in contact with his family since then. They also added that he recently suffered a stroke.
Ma is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white 2017 Honda Odyssey with Missouri license plates EA5J4G.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214.