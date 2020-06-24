Cahokia police searching for missing man

Brandon Carson was last seen on June 19 in the late evening hours walking near Cahokia High School

CAHOKIA, Ill. — The Cahokia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Brandon Carson was last seen on June 19 in the late evening hours walking from the area of Doris Avenue and Range Lane near Cahokia High School.

Carson is 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has dark hair, a mustache, full beard and two names tattooed on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants with a military logo on the leg.

His family said it is very unlike him to be away from his home and children. The family also said he has no mental health or drug-related issues and they are very concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about Carson’s whereabouts should call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.