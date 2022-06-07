Missing man last seen at gas station in Collinsville, Illinois

James Mark Quinn, 65, was last seen on June 2 at the Casey's General Store on 217 N. Bluff Road in Collinsville.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen Thursday.

According to the Collinsville Police Department, James Mark Quinn, 65, was last seen on June 2 at the Casey's General Store on 217 N. Bluff Road in Collinsville.

Police provided a photo from the gas station of what Quinn looked like at the time. He was wearing a black Nike hat, black T-shirt and gray shorts and was riding a black bicycle with a saddle bag.