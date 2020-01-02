LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — The Lake St. Louis Police Department is hoping the public can help them find a missing man who is traveling with his 5-year-old daughter.

Ricardo Amezcua has texted suicidal statements in the last couple days, Lake St. Louis Police said. He also stated he is going to travel to San Diego, California.

Amezcua is traveling with his 5-year-old daughter, Kayla. She is legally in his custody and was taken with the consent of her mother.

Police do not believe she is in danger.

During Amezcua’s last exchange with the child’s mother, police said he assaulted her and is known to carry a gun.

Amezcua is 50 years old. He’s 5-foot-6 and 189 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, jeans and had a handgun in a side holster.

Kayla is 3-feet-11 and weighs 55 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt with a pineapple on the front. She also was wearing a magenta coat, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Police did not provide a photo of the child.

It’s believe they are traveling in a gray 2015 Honda Civic with Missouri plates LA7K4H. He was last seen driving on Lake St. Louis Boulevard toward Interstate 70. The car is packed with personal belongings, police said.

Anyone seeing the missing persons or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing persons should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lake St Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.

