Rockhill police searching for missing man with dementia

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Rockhill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Friday afternoon, 83-year-old Christopher Riley dropped his wife off for an appointment at 400 N. Lindbergh Boulevard and didn’t return to pick her up. His phone was left at home and he hasn’t been heard from since.

Riley is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black shirt, blue jean jacket, black jeans and a baseball cap.

He drives a black 2009 Volvo S80 with Missouri license plates, RA6R0P.

Police said Riley has been diagnosed with dementia.