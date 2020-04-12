Police searching for missing Illinois man

Police said he has a condition that puts him in danger

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Charles Klein, 72, was last seen at his home on East 875th Road in Effingham at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Klein was driving a tan 2002 Mercury Sable with Illinois license plates V628584.

Klein is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a condition that puts him in danger.