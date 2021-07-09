Missing man may be in St. Louis area

Police say he has mental health issues and may be in danger.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police say a man from northern Illinois may be missing in the St. Louis area.

Tyshawn D. Owens, 25, was traveling to Memphis on a Greyhound bus to visit his grandmother. Owens called a relative and said he had gotten off at the wrong stop in St. Louis and was now in Fairview Heights close to the Metro Link Station on Illinois Route 161 and St. Clair Avenue.

Owens placed the call to his relative on Thursday at 2:22 p.m. from a business. He does not have a cell phone.

Owens told his family he would find his own way to Memphis and did not need help. He has not contacted family since that phone call.

Owens was scheduled to arrive in Memphis at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. He was reported missing at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Owens has mental health problems and may be in danger, police say. He may still be in the St. Louis area.

Owens is a Black man, 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with neon highlights, green shorts, black and white tennis shoes, and carrying an all-gray bag.