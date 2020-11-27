Missing Fenton man last seen Thanksgiving morning

Stage, 83, was heading to a family member’s home for Thanksgiving, but he never arrived

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

Ronald Stage, 83, was last believed to be at his home in the 1000 block of Coriander Drive around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office Stage was heading to a family member’s home for Thanksgiving, but he never arrived. He may be driving a white 1995 GMC Jimmy with Missouri license plates.

Stage is believed to have cognitive issues that may have caused him to become confused or disoriented, police said in a press release.