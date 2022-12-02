St. Louis County police searching for missing Florissant man

Police said Willie Victory, a 39-year-old man from Florissant, was reported missing Thursday afternoon after being last seen or heard from by his family on Nov. 28.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man whose car was found abandoned over the Missouri River Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Victory's car was found unoccupied, with the keys still in it on Highway 67 over the Missouri River, St. Louis County police said.

Victory is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with gold trim, a heather gray T-shirt, a black jacket and black jogging pants.

Victory's family told police he was making suicidal statements when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Victory or with information on his disappearance is asked to immediately call 911 to report the information to the nearest law enforcement agency. Information can also be report to the St. Louis County Police Department by calling 636-529-8210.