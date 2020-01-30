ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An O’Fallon, Missouri, man who was reported missing this week was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Police released a bulletin Tuesday asking for the public’s help in finding James G. Foster. The 49-year-old man was last seen Saturday near the Vanguard Mobile Home Park at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Belleau Creek Road in O’Fallon. His last known address was in Hawk Pointe, Missouri, which is in Lincoln County.

Wednesday night, St. Charles County police confirmed Foster’s body was found just before 2 p.m. near Veterans Memorial Parkway in an unincorporated part of the county.

The case is classified as a suspicious death and is under investigation, police said. However, investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

Anyone with information on Foster is urged to call the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.

Latest local headlines: