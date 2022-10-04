Have you seen this man? 76-year-old last seen at Mercy Hospital South

Jerald Townsend has borderline dementia and is epileptic. He was last seen leaving the hospital and missed his required medication dosage.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 76-year-old Jerald Townsend.

Police said Townsend has borderline dementia and is epileptic and borderline bipolar. He was last seen just before 5 p.m. Monday leaving Mercy Hospital South, located at 10010 Kennerly Road in St. Louis, before receiving his required third dosage of medication.

In its advisory, the department said Townsend is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Townsend's whereabouts should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency. You can also contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.