Overland police searching for missing man

OVERLAND, Mo. — The Overland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

John Meyer, 63, was last seen in the area of Baroda Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police said Myer was supposed to pick up his wife at the hospital but never showed up. She said when she went home, Myer was gone, and he had taken his cellphone and his car.

Police said he may have taken sleeping medication prior to leaving the home. Myer has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, depression and diabetes.

He is about 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans and black slip-on Sketchers.

His car is a gold 2002 Lincoln Town Car with Missouri license plates – HL8F1H.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or call the Overland Police Department at (636) 529-8210.