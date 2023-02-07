Missing man, car found submerged in St. Elizabeth's Hospital retention pond

Police said they believe the 50-year-old suffered a medical emergency and was on his way to the hospital when he went missing on Jan. 13.

O'FALLON, Ill. — A man was found dead Monday in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth's Hospital after going missing almost a month prior.

David Foster, 50, was reported missing on Jan. 13 out of Swansea, Illinois.

Brother's Underwater Recovery on Monday reported a vehicle underwater at St. Elizabeth's Hospital to the O'Fallon, Illinois, Police Department. The volunteer recovery group, which specializes in searching for missing persons near waterways, began investigating the case when Foster was reported missing.

While flying a drone over the retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth's, the group saw what they thought was a submerged car. With permission from the hospital and police, the group dove into the pond and were able to confirm the car was occupied and belonged to Foster.

The Swansea Police Department and the Swansea Fire Department Dive Team assisted in the recovery of Foster's car, which was located about 30 feet from the shoreline, and confirmed Foster was dead inside.

Police said no foul play was suspected, as it was previously reported Foster may have been having a medical emergency and was on his way to the hospital the day he went missing.