St. Charles County police issue missing person advisory for 70-year-old man

ST. LOUIS — The St. Charles County Police Department has issued a missing person advisory for a missing 70-year-old man.

Glenn Edward Rippeto was last seen at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Josephsville Road in Josephsville. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, about 200 pounds and has gray hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a denim shirt and was driving a blue 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with the Missouri license plate 3CCX09.

He has a health condition that requires immediate attention, police said.