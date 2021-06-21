Police in St. Francois County searching for missing man

Robert Myers was last seen in the town of Bismark on June 17

DESLOGE, Mo. — Police in St. Francois County are searching for a 75-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

Robert Myers was last seen in the town of Bismark on June 17 at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Desloge Police Department. Two days later, Myers' debit card was used in Ironton, about 14 miles south of Bismark.

Myers is about 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts, long white socks and tennis shoes.

He may be driving a tan, older model Ford Ranger.

Myers has a heart condition and has not been taking his medication, police said. He also has undiagnosed dementia.