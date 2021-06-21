Police in St. Francois County searching for missing man

DESLOGE, Mo. — Police in St. Francois County are searching for a 75-year-old man who has been missing since last week.
Robert Myers was last seen in the town of Bismark on June 17 at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Desloge Police Department. Two days later, Myers' debit card was used in Ironton, about 14 miles south of Bismark.
Myers is about 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts, long white socks and tennis shoes.
He may be driving a tan, older model Ford Ranger.
Myers has a heart condition and has not been taking his medication, police said. He also has undiagnosed dementia.
Anyone who has seen Myers or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Desloge Police Department at 573-431-3131.