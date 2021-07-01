St. Louis County police searching for missing man

Police said Bruce Stufflebean suffers from schizophrenia and delusions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Bruce Stufflebean, 33, was last seen in the area of Bon Oak Drive in north county at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said Stufflebean suffers from schizophrenia and delusions. The last time a family member saw him, he cursed her out, threw small items at her and acted like he didn’t know who she was. No family members have seen him at his home and there were no signs he had been there in the past 24 hours.

Stufflebean is about 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and brown jeans.