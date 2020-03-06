St. Louis County police looking for missing man last seen leaving DePaul Hospital

Leonard Johnson has recently been suffering from mental stress and paranoia

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen leaving a north county hospital.

Leonard Johnson, 24, left DePaul Hospital on Monday and hasn't been in contact with friends or family since, the St. Louis County Police Department said. His family was told that he was given a ride to a Metro bus stop near the hospital.

Johnson has recently been suffering from mental stress and paranoia, according to police. He is also a strict vegan and has food allergies.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches and 135 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black and white checkered shoes.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the department at 636-529-8210.