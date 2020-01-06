Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing St. Louis County man with dementia

He was last seen at Dolan Memory Care Homes in the 11300 block of Dolan Way

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been put out for a 65-year-old man with dementia who went missing from a nursing home Monday morning.

Joseph Coleman, 65, was reported missing from 11320 Dolan Way at 12:21 a.m. and was last seen at Dolan Memory Care Homes, according to St. Louis County police. He has dementia and high blood pressure.

Coleman is 6 feet with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and flip flops.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.