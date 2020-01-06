Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing St. Louis County man with dementia

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been put out for a 65-year-old man with dementia who went missing from a nursing home Monday morning.
Joseph Coleman, 65, was reported missing from 11320 Dolan Way at 12:21 a.m. and was last seen at Dolan Memory Care Homes, according to St. Louis County police. He has dementia and high blood pressure.
Coleman is 6 feet with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and flip flops.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.
