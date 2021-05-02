Police searching for missing Metro East man with condition that 'places him in danger'

DeLarry A Spriggs, 54, was last seen in the 1000 block of Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis

SWANSEA, Ill — The Swansea Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

DeLarry A Spriggs, 54, was last seen in the 1000 block of Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Spriggs is around 6-feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a red cap and a black jacket.

Police said Spriggs has a condition that places him in danger.