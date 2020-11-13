Man with dementia missing in University City

Henry Powell is 74 years old. He was last seen Wednesday night and might not be dressed for the elements

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The University City Police Department is hoping the public can help find a missing man.

An Endangered SILVER Advisory was issued for Henry Powell. The 74-year-old man was last seen at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Police said Powell’s status is especially concerning because he has dementia. Powell doesn’t have a car or a cell phone, and he might not be dressed for the cold weather the St. Louis area is experiencing. Police added that he doesn’t have money or credit cards and it’s not known whether he has his medications.

Powell was last seen in the 1100 block of Belrue Avenue in University City. He was wearing a brown thermal shirt, black corduroy pants and a gray puffy jacket.