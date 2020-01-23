O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon woman who went missing Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning.

Original story below:

The O’Fallon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Carole Politte, 77, was last seen at around noon on Wednesday. She said she was going shopping.

Politte is 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. She suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call O’Fallon police at (636) 240-3200.