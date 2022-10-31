Highway Patrol searching for paraglider who crashed into Missouri River Wednesday

A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund the search for Loudermilk, as well as to support his 15-year-old daughter, Kylie.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is searching for a man who went missing while paragliding over the Missouri River.

MSHP said witnesses saw Kenny Loudermilk crash into the Missouri River near the Route 47 bridge in Washington, Missouri, while paragliding on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Loudermilk has not been seen or heard from since witnesses said he went into the water.

Officials said they have been on a mission to find Loudermilk. Marine operations troopers have been out on the water daily looking for the missing paraglider. Six miles of the area where he was last seen has been searched by using sonar equipment as well as dragging.

The operation will continue Monday as crews will move downstream in hopes of finding him.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund the search for Loudermilk, as well as to support his 15-year-old daughter, Kylie. Loudermilk is a single father and is described as an "avid and experienced" paraglider.

