Police looking for missing Affton woman with dementia who walked away from home

AFFTON, Mo. — St. Louis County police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a woman with dementia who walked away from her home Saturday afternoon.

Armania Valmond, 71, was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. from the 6700 block of Colony Acres Drive in Affton. Police said she walked away in an unknown direction.

Valmond has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds.

She was wearing a red and burgundy short sleeve shirt, khaki pants, and pink sandals.