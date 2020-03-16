O'FALLON, Mo. — The O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man who has not been seen or heard from since 2 a.m. Monday.

Kyle A. Wilson, 27, is believed to be having a schizophrenic episode, police said. He last spoke to his wife and is believed to be in the area of Grand Avenue. Police said, during a schizophrenic episode, Wilson will not remember who or where he is.

His vehicle is a black 2016 Mazda CX5 with Missouri license plate: PN8Z9U

Anyone who sees him or has information on where he may be should call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department at 636-240-3200.

