Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing University City teenager

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a missing University City teenager who walked away from his school on Thursday.
The University City Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Shayne Rocquel Burrow, who was last seen at 12:07 p.m. walking away from University City High School on Balson Avenue. He doesn't have his necessary medication with him, police said.
Burrow is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a black Nike backpack and blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen Burrow or has any information is asked to call 911 or the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211.