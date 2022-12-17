Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing University City teenager

Shayne Rocquel Burrow was walking away from University City High School on Balson Avenue

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a missing University City teenager who walked away from his school on Thursday.

The University City Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Shayne Rocquel Burrow, who was last seen at 12:07 p.m. walking away from University City High School on Balson Avenue. He doesn't have his necessary medication with him, police said.

Burrow is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a black Nike backpack and blue jeans.