Mother, 2 young children missing out of Jennings, Missouri

Shavonna White and her two young children have not been seen since leaving a Jennings, Missouri, home, police said.

JENNINGS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered persons advisory for a missing woman and her two toddlers.

Police said Shavonna White and her children were reported missing since about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

White was last seen leaving a Jennings, Missouri, home in the 9200 block of Cottonwood Drive. Also missing from the home were White's two girls.

Police said White was in a distressed mental state and made concerning statements before leaving the residence. She left the home with the children in a rideshare and said she was going to a hotel.

White was described as a 35-year-old Black woman, 5-foot-6 in height and weighing 134 pounds. White has brown hair in an afro style, brown eyes and light skin complexion. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored trench coat, pink Ugg boots and Nike socks.

The missing children are Demi and Riley McGuire. Demi is a 1-year-and-11-month-old Black female, and Riley is 1-year-old Black female.

Demi was last seen wearing a purple coat, olive green leggings, white socks and rainbow Crocs. Riley was last seen wearing a pink coat, a Minnie Mouse undershirt, shorts with a brown leaf pattern and white socks.

Police are asking anyone who has seem the missing persons or has information related to them immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.