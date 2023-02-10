St. Louis County police searching for missing elderly man

Gary Robert Boerschig was last seen leaving his home at about 9 a.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

Gary Robert Boerschig, 71, was last seen leaving his home along Westlawn Street in south St. Louis County at about 9 a.m. Friday. He left without his medications, wallet or phone.

Police said Boerschig is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He also goes by the name “Mac.” He drives a burgundy 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plates JT01B.