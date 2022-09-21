Woman, young boy missing near Spanish Lake since Tuesday

Jamie McDaniel, 37, and Deandre McDaniel, 4, were last seen 8 p.m. Tuesday on Fairmeadows Lane.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for a 37-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy who were last seen Tuesday night, Sept. 20 near the Spanish Lake neighborhood.

Jamie McDaniel, 37, and Deandre McDaniel, 4, were last seen 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fairmeadows Lane. The pair were traveling to the QuikTrip on Lusher Road and have not been seen or heard since.

Jamie is described as 5-foot-3 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said Jamie has multiple medical conditions and does not have her medication.

Deandre is 3-foot and 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Their vehicle is a white 2001 Hyundai Sonata with Missouri license plates.

Police asked anyone with information related to Jamie and Deandre to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210.